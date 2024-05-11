National CineMedia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

National CineMedia Trading Down 1.5 %

NCMI opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 426.76%.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $7,538,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

