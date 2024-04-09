Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RRC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,869. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

