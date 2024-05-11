Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$596.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

