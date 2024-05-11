Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 626,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1,263.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 785,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

