Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $36.22 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $124.58. 551,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 230.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

