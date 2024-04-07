Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $37.23 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $37,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

PPG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. 1,061,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.