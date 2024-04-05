Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 681.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.