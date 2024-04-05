Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 59,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

