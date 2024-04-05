China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock remained flat at $34.67 during trading on Friday. 529,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

