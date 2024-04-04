Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.62 and last traded at $127.87. 122,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,681,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

