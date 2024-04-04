Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.05 and last traded at $132.05. Approximately 102,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 345,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

