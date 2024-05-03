2,023 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,200,000 after buying an additional 175,825 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEF opened at $91.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.