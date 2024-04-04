Evercore ISI Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $79.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

VST stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

