DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $260,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.00. 3,614,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

