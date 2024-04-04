Telsey Advisory Group Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $110.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

