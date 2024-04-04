Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director Acquires $4,502,597.04 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

