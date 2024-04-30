Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNTH stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

