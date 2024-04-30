SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SM opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

