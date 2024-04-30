Choreo LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $467.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

