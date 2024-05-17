Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Thomas D. Kampfer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,850. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

View Our Latest Report on COHU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cohu by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.