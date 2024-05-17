4,100 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.