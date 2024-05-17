ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Director Paul A. Delory Sells 5,052 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECB Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ECB Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

