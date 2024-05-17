DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of DXC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. 6,860,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after buying an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

