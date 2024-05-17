Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 183.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ALV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.22. 92,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,310. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $127.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $107,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.