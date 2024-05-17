Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $302,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,676. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

