Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $214,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. 49,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

