Wade G W & Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after buying an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,814,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $96.55. 213,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

