AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Timothy F. Keaney Purchases 16,417 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy F. Keaney purchased 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,518.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlTi Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 42,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AlTi Global by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

