Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

