Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.31. 339,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

