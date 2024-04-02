Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,036,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,994,000 after buying an additional 707,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.23. 2,615,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.