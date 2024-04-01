Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.