Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$51.69

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at C$43.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3006886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

