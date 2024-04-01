3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

