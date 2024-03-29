Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,732 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,239 shares in the company, valued at $182,592.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75.

FPH stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $465.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 79.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Point by 21.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

