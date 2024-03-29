BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.370-6.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD7.25-8.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.88.

BRP Trading Up 5.4 %

BRP Announces Dividend

DOOO opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

