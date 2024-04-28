Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.42.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $33.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $706.26. 1,193,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $369.00 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $685.41 and its 200-day moving average is $600.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 103.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

