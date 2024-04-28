Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

