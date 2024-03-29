Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.75 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

