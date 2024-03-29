GenTrust LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 218,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $494.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

