Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells 19,040 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $76,921.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $102,712.00.

Porch Group Stock Up 4.4 %

PRCH opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

