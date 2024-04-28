Truist Financial Corp Has $52.55 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

