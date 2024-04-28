Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Unique Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.