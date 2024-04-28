Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $996,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.55. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.