685 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

