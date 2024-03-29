Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

