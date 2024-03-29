Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

