Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Raised to $17.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $17.20 to $17.40 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.76.

PBR stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

