Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $468.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

