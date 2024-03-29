Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

